Control prayer gatherings, HC tells Karnataka Wakf Board

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC said the Wakf Board must take note of the order issued by the Centre which prohibits all religious congregations.A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna issued this direction.The bench also said, “We are sure that the state government will prevent the hoarding of essential supplies, as it affects the supply of goods to citizens,” while asking the state to respond to the matter on April 3, 2020, the next date of hearing.