STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Labourer turns town crier in Mysuru

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that he started this initiative after he found many villagers roaming around freely without maintaining social distance even during the lockdown.

Published: 01st April 2020 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Ramachari, a town crier, at work in Mysuru on Tuesday | Udayshankar S

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: A daily wage labourer from a remote village in Mysuru district decided to use all his savings in order to become a town crier to make public announcements on various preventive measures to be taken amidst the countrywide lockdown.

Ramachari Mallikarjuna, a resident of Kaggalipura village in T Narasipura taluk, travels from town to town on his two-wheeler making announcements. Over the past six-days, he has toured hundreds of villages in the district, asking people to stay indoors to contain the spread of COVID-19 and follow the nationwide lockdown.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that he started this initiative after he found many villagers roaming around freely without maintaining social distance even during the lockdown.

“Through news, I got to realise the severity of COVID-19 and was able to understand the need for maintaining social distance at this time. However, I could see many people purchasing non-vegetarian food, roaming freely in and around T Narasipur and Bannur taluks amidst the lockdown. That’s when I thought making public announcement using a speaker mounted on my two-wheeler,” he said.

“I do this using a small amount of money I saved. I will continue to do so until the situation returns to normal,”he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mysuru COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Aravind
    Great work. However
    19 hours ago reply
Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp