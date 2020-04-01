Labourer turns town crier in Mysuru

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A daily wage labourer from a remote village in Mysuru district decided to use all his savings in order to become a town crier to make public announcements on various preventive measures to be taken amidst the countrywide lockdown.

Ramachari Mallikarjuna, a resident of Kaggalipura village in T Narasipura taluk, travels from town to town on his two-wheeler making announcements. Over the past six-days, he has toured hundreds of villages in the district, asking people to stay indoors to contain the spread of COVID-19 and follow the nationwide lockdown.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that he started this initiative after he found many villagers roaming around freely without maintaining social distance even during the lockdown.

“Through news, I got to realise the severity of COVID-19 and was able to understand the need for maintaining social distance at this time. However, I could see many people purchasing non-vegetarian food, roaming freely in and around T Narasipur and Bannur taluks amidst the lockdown. That’s when I thought making public announcement using a speaker mounted on my two-wheeler,” he said.

“I do this using a small amount of money I saved. I will continue to do so until the situation returns to normal,”he said.