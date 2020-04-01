STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Minister: Realtors to be blacklisted if labourers shooed away from sites

Revenue Minister R Ashok on Tuesday issued a warning to real estate firms, realtors and contractors, stating that contractors will be blacklisted if labourers are asked to leave the construction site.

Published: 01st April 2020 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

A labourer works at a construction site near Yelahanka | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashok on Tuesday issued a warning to real estate firms, realtors and contractors, stating that contractors will be blacklisted if labourers are asked to leave the construction site.
Addressing the media at the sidelines of a meeting held with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, CREDAI members and labour department officials, he said that there are over one lakh labourers in the city who are working in granite, paint, concrete mix and construction sites.

“I visited Peenya and areas around Ragihalli and saw the plight of the stranded labourers. I had to stop people from fleeing. Villagers have sealed their borders for safety reasons, which is a good initiative, but the act has stranded the migrant labourers. Hence, the contractors must ensure that they take care of their food, shelter and medical needs and if any labourer is found outside, the contractor will be blacklisted,” he said.

He said that a meeting held with senior officials of CREDAI, they discussed that at least 4,000 labourers were working on their sites. The minister said, “If labourers are asked to leave then the builders’ licence will be cancelled. Tempos and other vehicles carrying labourers will be seized.”

According to minister Ashok, the disaster management centre has been allotted `25 crore to ensure all arrangements are made. The labour department has also been roped in. The labour department should ensure the labourers are given adequate food, water and medicines.He also directed all corporators to ensure that labourers are not evacuated from their wards. Corporators should alert the police if they are informed of such act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant labourers Karnataka COVID 19 lockdown Coronavirus
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp