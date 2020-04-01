Mysureans break lockdown order, served notices

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru city police are leaving no stone unturned to implement the lockdown in the city. On Tuesday, 303 vehicles belonging to those who were on the city’s roads without a proper reason, were seized.

A total of 285 two-wheelers, eight four-wheelers and 10 autorickshaws have been seized from those who were violating lockdown norms and were roaming around the city. The highest number of vehicles were seized from the Narasimharaja police station limits. The Siddartha Traffic police seized 47 two-wheelers and four cars.

The police have started sending notices to errant vehicle owners, suspected of violating lockdown norms, who were caught on CCTV cameras. DCP (Law and Order) Dr Prakash Gowda sent notices from the traffic automation centres seeking an explanation from vehicle users. “If a proper explanation is not given before the deadline, a case will be booked under the IPC sections 188, 269 and 270,” said Gowda.