Should Karnataka go Kerala way?

Prescription-based alcohol can help addicts, suggest experts

Published: 01st April 2020 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

wine, alcohol

For representational purposes

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the country moves into the second week of the lockdown period, mental health professionals are wondering if the state government too should implement the Kerala model where prescription-based alcohol is given to help addicts. Faced with cases of suicide following the liquor ban, the Kerala government on Tuesday okayed this model.

As more and more alcoholics seek medical help, the service of a range of doctors, occupied in other places, would be required here. Supply of alcohol based on prescription is a solution the government should consider, said professionals.

An Alcoholics Anonymous office-bearer said this could help arrest the suicidal tendencies of those suffering from addiction. There are increasing number of calls regarding withdrawal symptoms , said another office-bearer.

“The lockdown is a difficult time for those without help. In a pan India Initiative, AA is using telephonic communication where callers are put on a conference call -- since people are working from home, different slots are provided. Regional meetings are also held separately. The addicts’ families can participate in the conference calls. Only addicts will be allowed to speak,” said a member of Karnataka area committee, AA.
He said 14 days is a challenging time for people to be off alcohol, and that is roughly the time psychiatrists perform detoxification and drain out the alcohol from addicts in the hospital, before they are sent to AA. Some social media users are also trying to brew and share recipes for home-made alcohol.

Psychologists and psychiatrists highlight certain strategies for peopel with dependency on substances . Dr Ravish B N , head of the department, psychiatry, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, said the lockdown provides hope to those looking at deaddiction.The highest number of relapses take place in six months and hence follow-up is very important. During lockdown, he said, there is a need for family support.Even with a routine, one has to be wary of the initial withdrawal symptoms, said Dr Shridhar B G, psychologist, IISc.

“Those dealing with addiction must immediately visit a psychiatric hospital or a professional as there are physiological changes that occur. It is safer to call the ambulance once the physiological symptoms show,” he said.Even as very little is reported on the effects of the lockdown on those addicted to recreational drugs , psychologists ask individuals and family to be wary of the initial and severe indicators that highlight the need for help.

Digital AA meetings
Pan-India AA group has started conference calls and is open to those who want to participate. Meetings are scheduled from  11am to 12.30 pm; 7pm to 8.30 pm and 8pm to 9.30pm . One can join by dialling 01725100948 and the access code is 164028#. For more information contact 9022771011.

Coping strategies
1) 4 D technique: delaying the urge, distracting or replacing bad habits with good ones, deep-breathing techniques and drinking water
2) Social connectivity
3) Get a routine
(Courtesy: Dr Ravish B N , HoD, psychiatry, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, and Dr Shridhar B G, psychologist, IISc)

Physiological changes to check
For alcoholics: Tremors, memory disturbances and psychotic disturbances such as hallucinations
Recreational drug addicts:  Dryness of mouth, eyes turning bloodshot, memory loss, suicidal thoughts
(Courtesy: Dr Shridhar BG, psychologist, IISc)

