70-year-old man tests positive in Karnataka, first case in Bagalkot

With this Bagalkot became the 14th district in the state to get affected with the deadly pandemic virus.

Coronavirus

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Deputy Commissioner Captain Dr K Rajendra confirmed that the district reported its first COVID-19 positive case on Thursday.  

A 70-year-old man, a resident of old Bagalkot town, who is into oil business is said to have tested positive with COVID-19.

The District Administration had sent three throat swab samples on Wednesday where one tested positive and remaining two tested negative.    

With this Bagalkot became the 14th district in the state to get affected with the deadly pandemic virus

Speaking to The New Indian Express, DC Rajendra revealed that, "The person tested positive doesn’t have any travel history or came in contact with positive person.

"A week ago, his son, who employed in one of the software companies, came from Bengaluru. We suspect that a 70-year-old man tested positive only after he came in contact with his son. We are collecting the throat swab of entire family including his son."

"As soon as we came to know that elderly man tested positive, we are putting all the family members under quarantine in district hospital. A team is also on the line to trace out the people who also came in contact with a COVID-19 patient,” added DC Rajendra.

Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar said that, "As there is a chance of contamination, we have cordoned the surrounding area where patient used to reside.

"The special team is underway to enforce the guidelines issued by the higher authorities. We have also ordered to shut all the shops in old Bagalkot town and there will be no permit to open or put daily market from tomorrow until further orders," stated SP Jagalasar.

TAGS
Karnataka Bagalkot coronavirus COVID 19
