Crucial 36 hours ahead for Karnataka as test results of Nizamuddin Markaz returnees awaits

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Next 36 hours would be crucial to Karnataka as the result of samples of throat-swab tests conducted on the people who visited Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz would start coming in large number.

Confirming this, Central Nodal Officer of COVID-19 of Karnataka Subodh Yadav who is also a senior IAS officer said that the result of the throat-swab tests of 11 persons of Bidar who visited Nizamuddin Marzat came on Thursday morning. Results of more tests of throat-swab samples would be available by Thursday evening and almost all results would be available by Friday. It would be known whether the COVID-19 has entered the third stage only after getting results samples of throat-swab sample tests of the persons who visited Nizamuddin Markaz and of other persons who have returned from abroad and were having symptoms of COVID-19, Subodh Yadav said.

To a question, Subodh Yadav declined to give correct figure of the people from Karnataka who have visited Nizamuddin Markaz. However, he said that the state government has enough information on the persons who visited Nizamuddin Markaz. From Tuesday itself the district administrations of all the districts have started taking steps of putting the persons who have visited Nizamuddin Markaz under home and institution quarantine and sending samples of throat-swab of the persons having symptoms of CoVID-19 for testing in VRDL situated in different places.

The Deputy Commissioners of all the districts have requested all the persons repeatedly to inform their respective district administrations about their visit to Nizamuddin Markaz and follow the instructions of the district administration, Subodh Yadav said.

He requested the people not to be panic as both Central and State government were ready to tackle any situation to control spread of COVID-19.