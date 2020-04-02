STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

GOAWAY bands - A smart band to the people under quarantine

A team of three has developed this GOAWAY bands to prevent any sort of pandemic in future, including Coronavirus.  
 

Published: 02nd April 2020 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Go away band

By K Rathna
Express News Service

MYSURU: A team of three people had designed a unique 'GOAWAY Tags', a smart band which helps to identify COVID patients and can also be used for people under quarantine. 

This band contains nanosensors designed using MEMS technology, that helps to detect the symptoms of COVID-19, and can also be used in future for other pandemics too, which helps individuals quarantine themselves and practice social distancing.  

Vinayak Bhat, a senior engineer and alumni of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur; Swati Hegde, an electrical engineering student and N Varshitha, professor of Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering and Technology, Mysuru have designed this tag. 

This tag is helpful to detect basic symptoms of the virus, like increased body temperature and shortness of breath. The Redlight symbolises that the individual is being affected by the virus. When a person ties this band to his hands, he will not be able to remove it without damaging the lock. A small battery fitted can support it for  45 days. In case if the infected persons walk out of the house, public or police can detect them easily with the help of beacons and can immediately take them to quarantine.

The temperature monitor system with nanosensor in the tags will give the indication and past history of the person wearing it. A history of the last 96 hours gives an indication on what to do next. This band would cost around Rs 100 to Rs 150. These tags are in the form of waterproof bands which are tied to the hands of the people, who come from different countries from the airport, and also for localities who travel daily via metro, bus and train.  

Vinayak Bhat, a senior engineer further explaining the features of the 'Goaway' said: 'The Tags will have Bluetooth5 based beacons and tracking. It keeps storing the details of movement and body temperature of the person, uploads the same when the person comes near a beacon monitor. Beacon monitors can be placed at places where crowding happens, will detect the nearby beacons and inform/alert the concerned about the movement of the person. Meanwhile, embedded tampering detect will keep a record of it and update the same to the beacon monitor when it comes closer to it.”  

Swati said: “COVID19 is spreading like a chain reaction and are we really safe after lockdown open? The horrific Hanta Virus is invading China at an untimely time and it is still healing its wounds from virus Corona. India being a second-most populous country in the world, it would be difficult for the government to take control with an immediate effect. However, this device we will try to look for symptoms of the virus to detect potential suspects so that they can get a further check-up for confirmation.”

As of now, the team have designed for coronavirus and accordingly, they are developing AI-oriented Face Recognition ultra tool for future implementation (exclusively for the determination of diseases).

Swati has submitted this solution and product to the Government of India which has invited applications for innovative ideas to combat COVID. It would cost Rs 100 for bulk production and would take hardly 10 days for production.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Go away Band coronavirus
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp