GOAWAY bands - A smart band to the people under quarantine

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A team of three people had designed a unique 'GOAWAY Tags', a smart band which helps to identify COVID patients and can also be used for people under quarantine.

This band contains nanosensors designed using MEMS technology, that helps to detect the symptoms of COVID-19, and can also be used in future for other pandemics too, which helps individuals quarantine themselves and practice social distancing.

Vinayak Bhat, a senior engineer and alumni of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur; Swati Hegde, an electrical engineering student and N Varshitha, professor of Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering and Technology, Mysuru have designed this tag.

This tag is helpful to detect basic symptoms of the virus, like increased body temperature and shortness of breath. The Redlight symbolises that the individual is being affected by the virus. When a person ties this band to his hands, he will not be able to remove it without damaging the lock. A small battery fitted can support it for 45 days. In case if the infected persons walk out of the house, public or police can detect them easily with the help of beacons and can immediately take them to quarantine.

The temperature monitor system with nanosensor in the tags will give the indication and past history of the person wearing it. A history of the last 96 hours gives an indication on what to do next. This band would cost around Rs 100 to Rs 150. These tags are in the form of waterproof bands which are tied to the hands of the people, who come from different countries from the airport, and also for localities who travel daily via metro, bus and train.

Vinayak Bhat, a senior engineer further explaining the features of the 'Goaway' said: 'The Tags will have Bluetooth5 based beacons and tracking. It keeps storing the details of movement and body temperature of the person, uploads the same when the person comes near a beacon monitor. Beacon monitors can be placed at places where crowding happens, will detect the nearby beacons and inform/alert the concerned about the movement of the person. Meanwhile, embedded tampering detect will keep a record of it and update the same to the beacon monitor when it comes closer to it.”

Swati said: “COVID19 is spreading like a chain reaction and are we really safe after lockdown open? The horrific Hanta Virus is invading China at an untimely time and it is still healing its wounds from virus Corona. India being a second-most populous country in the world, it would be difficult for the government to take control with an immediate effect. However, this device we will try to look for symptoms of the virus to detect potential suspects so that they can get a further check-up for confirmation.”

As of now, the team have designed for coronavirus and accordingly, they are developing AI-oriented Face Recognition ultra tool for future implementation (exclusively for the determination of diseases).

Swati has submitted this solution and product to the Government of India which has invited applications for innovative ideas to combat COVID. It would cost Rs 100 for bulk production and would take hardly 10 days for production.