No final exams for Class 7, 8 students of Karnataka State Board either: Minister

Published: 02nd April 2020 02:23 PM

Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Board has decided that students from class one to eight will be directly promoted. While the primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar on Thursday announced that class seven and eight students will be promoted without any examination, an order dated March 13 had declared that students from class one to six will be given a direct promotion without any examination.

Those in class nine will be promoted based on the formative and summative examinations (classroom assessments) that are held thus far. If they do not get promoted, students will be made to answer an examination before the start of the next academic year (2020-2021) in June, said the minister in his Facebook live session.

As for those in class 10 and second PUC, the department will finalise the timetable for the board examinations following the lockdown period, he added.

Thus far, only first PUC students have written their final examinations which concluded on February 25.

The minister's announcement comes a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced promotion for all students studying in classes one to eight to the next grade, school assessments-based promotions for class 9 and 11 students and reduction in papers for class 10 and 12 students for the final examination of 2019-2020.

