STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Shortage of PPEs now, what happens if we hit Stage III, ask anxious doctors

“There is a severe shortage of PPEs. We can manage now as we are in the second stage of the outbreak.

Published: 02nd April 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses walk to work near Dasarahalli due to unavailability of transport in Bengaluru on Wednesday | SHRIRAM BN

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a sense of alarm among healthcare professionals across the state as they believe that a tsunami of COVID- 19 cases may swamp the healthcare system anytime soon and they have only around 500 personal protection equipment (PPEs), while they need at least 5,000.

“There is a severe shortage of PPEs. We can manage now as we are in the second stage of the outbreak. But very soon, we may reach Stage 3 and if the state government doesn’t gear up and bring us PPEs, all healthcare professionals are at risk,” said a senior doctor, who has just come out of a COVID-19 block at an isolation hospitals. As per protocol, a 100-bed hospital needs a minimum of 1,000 PPEs. At present, healthcare workers follow a roster system, where one set of workers go into a COVID block for a week and then quarantine themselves for two weeks.

ALSO READ | Wearing PPEs for 12 hours, docs go through a lot to treat COVID patients

Later, they get to visit home for another week. “The government needs to look into this too. If the cases rise, we might struggle to find personnel. There is no option but to follow the roster system, otherwise we will have more cases from the medical community,” said Dr Rajesh Muniyappa (name changed). The state government has decided not to call house surgeons or doctors over 60 years old to handle COVID cases, while roping in doctors from other streams, like gynaecology and orthopaedics, said a health department source.

A nurse from KC General Hospital said that she has moved out of her house completely and is staying with her colleague in a small room, to avoid infecting her husband, six-year-old child and in-laws. “I have no option but to do this as my son is asthmatic and I have immunocompromised in-laws. Though we are on 14-day quarantine, I don’t want to risk it,” she said.

As health department officials have been saying that they will be roping in private staff, most of the private hospitals have sent their personnel back to their hometown immediately after their services were asked to be shut, said another doctor from a hospital in Mangaluru. Meanwhile, the state government has also provided health workers with the drug hydroxychloroquine. They will be using this in case of any emergency or symptoms among healthcare professionals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
personal protection equipment (PPE COVID- 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp