Police in Karnataka's Hubballi help give bath, offer food to homeless woman amid COVID-19 lockdown

The woman has been staying near the railway station for many days and begged to get food.

Published: 03rd April 2020 02:07 PM

Police

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Women police gave bath to a distressed woman who was staying on roadside near Hubballi Railway Station on Friday.

The woman in distress had not taken bath for almost two weeks. After coronavirus outbreak in the state, railways stopped operating trains and as a result there are no people are visiting the station and no one is helping her to get food.

The woman has been staying near the railway station for many days and begged to get food. After train services halted and hotels closed, she had not eaten food properly. Noting this, town police constables informed the same to station and a few women constables visited the spot.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Elizabeth Potagoli said that she along with a Home Guard constable SH Kalli visited the spot and spoke to the shelterless woman. "She was mentally stable but couldn't walk due to pain in legs. We gave her bath and offered clothes, medicine, food and face mask. We have informed the same to concerned department and the officials will shift the woman to shelter less people's rehabilitation centre in the city," she said.

The act of police at the time coronavirus fear in the city, has been appreciated by the people.

