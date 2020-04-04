STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A first, Mysuru sets up sanitisation tunnel

In an attempt to make the process of sanitising people’s hands easy when they walk into the vegetable market, a disinfection tunnel was set up in Mysuru on Friday.

People pass through the tunnel in Mysuru on Friday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In an attempt to make the process of sanitising people’s hands easy when they walk into the vegetable market, a disinfection tunnel was set up in Mysuru on Friday. The locally designed low-cost disinfection mechanism set up by a city-based team led by Ramesh Kikkeri and others was installed at the new vegetable market at Dasara exhibition grounds in the city. 

With thousands of people visiting the market every day, the process of sanitising to contain the spread of Covid-19 had become a Herculean task for authorities. To address this, Kikkeri and others came up with the concept of the tunnel which has been installed at the entrance of the market.

It consumes less water and sodium hypochlorite (commonly called bleach). Individual s must pass through the tunnel with their palms raised. The sanitiser, which is affixed to the roof of the tunnel sprinkles the disinfectant by a fully automatic process. The tunnel is 8ft high and 15ft in length.

On the first day, hundreds of people passed through it and appreciated the initiative. Buoyed by the response, MCC commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has instructed the initiative be replicated elsewhere in the city. “This will be replicated at Lalithmahal ground and Bannimantap very soon,” said Hegde.

AUTOMATIC AND EFFECTIVE
When someone passes through the 8ft high and 15ft long tunnel raising their palm, automated misters spray bleach-based sanitiser on the person’s hands.

