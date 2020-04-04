STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

People anxious, NIMHANS helpline gets over 4k calls

The same day, Nimhans had launched a pan-India helpline – 080 46110007 — to address mental health and psychosocial issues of people, as a result of COVID-19 and the 21- day lockdown.

Published: 04th April 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) has been providing inputs on emerging psychosocial and mental health issues due to the 21-day lockdown among children, adolescents, middle-aged people and the elderly, to the ministry of health and family welfare, Government of India, since March 28.

The same day, Nimhans had launched a pan-India helpline – 080 46110007 — to address mental health and psychosocial issues of people, as a result of COVID-19 and the 21- day lockdown. “The helpline has already received more than 4,000 calls till date. Ninety per cent of people are facing fear and anxiety, more because of seamless information on social media, most of which is unscientific and fake,” said registrar and head of Centre for Disaster Management , NIMHANS, Dr K Sekar.

He added that there are age and community related issues. For example, children in the age group of 6-8 miss going out to play in the open; adolescents between 13 and 18 years feel anger for not being allowed to step out and meet their friends, and they have issues with their parents; working couples are also expressing frustration and the elderly are feeling that they are a burden on their families because they are unable to do anything.

“There are evolving issues of migrant workers and what we are observing is not only their loss of livelihood, but also dignity of living, We are coming out with short films on YouTube, advisories and leaflets on support for mental health and psychosocial issues that are coming up in the present context of lockdown,” said Dr Sekar. NIMHANS has roped in 50 mental health institutes such as the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health in Assam, Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi, among others, and 450 mental health professionals in the country to address mental health issues in their regions. Soon, the helpline will be available in 13 languages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NIMHANS lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp