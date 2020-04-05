STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka based startup comes up with automatic Ambu bag

The firm, founded by Sagar Veerappanavar, has already applied for clinical approval and a demonstration of the device was held here at the KIMS hospital, which was said to be satisfactory.

Published: 05th April 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Automatic Ambu bag respiratory system produced by a start up in Hubballi

Automatic Ambu bag respiratory system produced by a start up in Hubballi. (Photo | Express)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI (KARNATAKA): A city-based startup has come up with an automatic Ambu bag respirator device, likely to help doctors in addressing respiratory issues with COVID-19 patients.

The automatic respirator is invented by Origami Automation in collaboration with Sine IIT-Mumbai and KIMS Hospital. The firm, founded by Sagar Veerappanavar, has already applied for clinical approval and a demonstration of the device was held here at the KIMS hospital, which was said to be satisfactory.

At a time of rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, the number of people visiting the hospital is increasing. Some aged and weak patients who tested positive may come across respiratory problems. To address the respiratory issues no state or hospital has enough ventilators, which are life-saving equipment.

At the time of a medical emergency, it is very difficult to get ventilators supplied by manufacturers. Moreover, these are costly medical devices and the firm will supply adequate quantity within a short time.

"Keeping all these challenges into account, the start-up, by using locally available resources, has manufactured an automatic Ambu bag respirator system. The product is fully ready with the entire electronic stack embedded for airflow control. It has three options- light, moderate and high- which are helpful to treat child, adult and old people using a single unit," said Anand Kadakol, one of the mentors.

"We have planned to come up with a respirator system which costs anywhere between Rs 2 to Rs 5 lakh and we started working on it about six months ago. In January this year after COVID-19 began to bother the entire world, we planned to produce the equipment, and now it is ready to use. We are waiting for a nod from concerned authorities," he said.

A doctor in KIMS said when the start-up approached him, he guided them about the Ambu bag respiratory system. Now the product is ready and it was demonstrated at KIMS in front of director and other experts. All are happy with the product which is locally manufactured with very less expenditure. "There are a few more tests and clinical tests are supposed to be conducted. Once the machine passes all tests, we will use the machine to treat patients," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ambu bag respirator device Origami Automation Karnataka startup coronavirus covid-19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp