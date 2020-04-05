Karnataka based startup comes up with automatic Ambu bag

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI (KARNATAKA): A city-based startup has come up with an automatic Ambu bag respirator device, likely to help doctors in addressing respiratory issues with COVID-19 patients.

The automatic respirator is invented by Origami Automation in collaboration with Sine IIT-Mumbai and KIMS Hospital. The firm, founded by Sagar Veerappanavar, has already applied for clinical approval and a demonstration of the device was held here at the KIMS hospital, which was said to be satisfactory.

At a time of rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, the number of people visiting the hospital is increasing. Some aged and weak patients who tested positive may come across respiratory problems. To address the respiratory issues no state or hospital has enough ventilators, which are life-saving equipment.

At the time of a medical emergency, it is very difficult to get ventilators supplied by manufacturers. Moreover, these are costly medical devices and the firm will supply adequate quantity within a short time.

"Keeping all these challenges into account, the start-up, by using locally available resources, has manufactured an automatic Ambu bag respirator system. The product is fully ready with the entire electronic stack embedded for airflow control. It has three options- light, moderate and high- which are helpful to treat child, adult and old people using a single unit," said Anand Kadakol, one of the mentors.

"We have planned to come up with a respirator system which costs anywhere between Rs 2 to Rs 5 lakh and we started working on it about six months ago. In January this year after COVID-19 began to bother the entire world, we planned to produce the equipment, and now it is ready to use. We are waiting for a nod from concerned authorities," he said.

A doctor in KIMS said when the start-up approached him, he guided them about the Ambu bag respiratory system. Now the product is ready and it was demonstrated at KIMS in front of director and other experts. All are happy with the product which is locally manufactured with very less expenditure. "There are a few more tests and clinical tests are supposed to be conducted. Once the machine passes all tests, we will use the machine to treat patients," he added.