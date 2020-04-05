Medico tweets to PM, gets Maggi-eggs fix

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Maggi and eggs. Comfort food for the young, but not as freely available in these days of lockdown. So one young lady found a novel way out of her food crisis. With supplies drying up, and hunger pangs getting the better of her, Soumya Singh, a medical student, tweeted her unusual demand to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official handle, and lo! a dozen eggs and six packets of Maggi reached her in 30 minutes flat. For free.

It was the COVID war room that came to Soumya’s help. Her tweet was noticed by Rakesh Singh, additional chief secretary of the Karnataka Urban Development Department. He informed the Dakshina Kannada war room led by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, opened to tackle coronavirus-related issues. Pradyumna Rao, war room supervisor collected Soumya’s contact number and arranged for supplies to be ferried to her.

Since the lockdown had been announced this was the first time the war room got a demand for eggs and Maggi. “We followed directions from higher officials and didn’t think twice about arranging for supplies. All the items provided to the needy are free of cost. So were these,” Rao said.