STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Medico tweets to PM, gets Maggi-eggs fix

Maggi and eggs. Comfort food for the young, but not as freely available in these days of lockdown. So one young lady found a novel way out of her food crisis. 

Published: 05th April 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Maggi (File)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Maggi and eggs. Comfort food for the young, but not as freely available in these days of lockdown. So one young lady found a novel way out of her food crisis. With supplies drying up, and hunger pangs getting the better of her, Soumya Singh, a medical student, tweeted her unusual demand to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official handle, and lo! a dozen eggs and six packets of Maggi reached her in 30 minutes flat. For free.

It was the COVID war room that came to Soumya’s help. Her tweet was noticed by Rakesh Singh, additional chief secretary of the Karnataka Urban Development Department. He informed the Dakshina Kannada war room led by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, opened to tackle coronavirus-related issues. Pradyumna Rao, war room supervisor collected Soumya’s contact number and arranged for supplies to be ferried to her.

Since the lockdown had been announced this was the first time the war room got a demand for eggs and Maggi. “We followed directions from higher officials and didn’t think twice about arranging for supplies. All the items provided to the needy are free of cost. So were these,” Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp