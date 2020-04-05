STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Papaya not on Hopcoms’ purchase plan, farmers suffer

“Traders from Kuroodi would come to my farm and take the fruit to the markets in Bengaluru.

Published: 05th April 2020 04:53 AM

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: KN Narayana Gowda, a farmer who would sell his papaya produce at Rs 18 per kg before the coronavirus outbreak, says that about 3-4 tonnes of ripening fruits on his 4-acre patch of land comprising 4,000 trees, remain unharvested. 

“Traders from Kuroodi would come to my farm and take the fruit to the markets in Bengaluru. Now, they are not venturing out following the lockdown. I may incur losses of Rs 6 lakh”, he tells TNSE. This is the acse with other papaya cultivators too, who say the lockdown has hit their business in a bad way. 

Joint director for HOPCOMS BN Prasad said steps have been taken to purchase the watermelon, muskmelon and grape stocks so as to reach consumers directly, targeting those living in apartments in Bengaluru specifically. However, papayas have not been included in this procurement list. 

