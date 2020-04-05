STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Shankarpura jasmine loses its fragrance in COVID season

There’s been a massive impact on Udupi’s jasmine growers after the lockdown.

Published: 05th April 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UDUPI: There’s been a massive impact on Udupi’s jasmine growers after the lockdown. Cultivators would earn Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 per atte (local measurement), but are now dumping the flowers as there are no takers. Growers are forced to pluck the flowers because if they are left on the plants, growth is affected. 

Accorded the GI tag about six years ago, Shankarpura jasmine are well known for their fragrance. Horticulture department sources said there are more than 10,000 jasmine growers in Udupi and in parts of Dakshina Kannada district. Traders have completely stopped buying flowers now. 

William Machado, a jasmine grower from Shirva, said he and other growers are plucking flowers, but are not stringing them. Udupi District Farmer’s Association president Bantakal Ramakrishna Sharma, also a jasmine grower, said the lockdown has come as a big challenge, as there is no income.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp