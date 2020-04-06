STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases in Karnataka rise to 163 with 12 more testing positive, six recover

They include patients from Bengaluru, Kerala, Mysuru, Bagalkot and Bengaluru rural. Six more people were also discharged on Monday.

A group of volunteers at a slum in Bengaluru on Sunday

A group of volunteers at a slum in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twelve new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday afternoon from Karnataka, including patients from Bengaluru, Kerala, Mysuru, Bagalkot and Bengaluru rural.

This takes the total number of cases in the state to 163.

Here are the details of the new cases:

  • A 32-year-old male from Bengaluru who is the son of two patients who had tested positive earlier. The two -- a 63-year-old male resident of Bengaluru and his 59-year-old wife -- had a history of travel to South America. He is isolated in a designated hospital in Bengaluru.
  • A 62-year-old female from Kerala with a history of travel to Germany. She is the contact of two patients who had tested positive earlier -- a 49-year-old male from Dakshina Kannada with a travel history to Dubai and a 60-year-old male from Cochin, Kerala, with a travel history to Germany.
  • A 20-year-old male from Mysuru who is the brother of a patient working in a pharma company who tested earlier
  • A 37-year-old male from Mysuru with a history of travel to Delhi.  
  • A 57-year-old male from Mysuru with a history of travel to Delhi.
  • A 22-year-old male from Mysuru with a history of travel to Delhi.
  • A 26-year-old male from Mysuru. The Department of Health and Family Welfare is yet to receive details on his contact or travel history.
  • A 32-year-old female from Mysuru who is yet another contact of a patient who works in a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud and tested positive without any contact or travel history.
  • A 35-year-old male from Mysuru with a history of travel to Dubai.
  • A 54-year-old female from Bagalkot who is the wife of a patient who had died earlier (a 75-year-old male resident of Bagalkot with no contact or travel history who got infected after meeting his son who came from Bengaluru)
  • A 58-year-old male from Bagalkot and brother of the same patient who passed away.
  • A 43-year-old male from Bengaluru rural. The department is yet to receive details on his contact and travel history.

Six more people were discharged on Monday, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the state to 18.

Comments

