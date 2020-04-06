STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dharwad district now has zero active COVID-19 cases after lone patient discharged

Till date, the district administration of Dharwad and health department have tested 112 people of which 89 tested negative and 22 results are pending.

KIMS in Hubballi

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The lone COVID-19 patient from Dharwad, who tested negative after 15 days of treatment, was discharged from KIMS hospital on Sunday night in Hubballi, leaving the district with zero positive cases.

The 33-year-old man from Hosayallapur area in Dharwad was working in Australia. After the coronavirus outbreak in that country, he returned via Dubai and Muscat to Goa and then took a bus to Dharwad on the night of March 12. He quarantined himself at his house but after five days he suffered from a fever and visited a private hospital in Dharwad where doctors referred him to SDM hospital.

He was admitted to SDM hospital from March 18 to 21 in an isolation ward. His blood and throat swab sample sent to VRDL in Shivamogga tested positive following which he was immediately shifted to KIMS hospital on March 22. He was the 21st case in the state.

Again his samples sent for testing on March 31 and April 3. Both tested negative. After consulting the health department, the hospital discharged him, said a doctor.

Doctors in KIMS followed the directions of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and the advisory of the government to treat the patient.

Around 40 staff including doctors, nurses, lab technicians and others have not gone to their homes for the last 10-12 days and are staying in the hospital to treat patients, informed Dr Arunkumar C, medical superintendent of KIMS. The hospital has been providing food and other facilities to these staff.

Till date, the district administration of Dharwad and health department have tested 112 people of which 89 tested negative and 22 results are pending. Results of all these samples are expected within two days. Meanwhile the police and administration have continued their search for those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

