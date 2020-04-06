STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mysuru villagers fight virus with ‘Corona Kayi’

Two strings of the beli mullina kayi weed (above) hanging from the door of a house at Rammanahalli village in Mysuru taluk | Express

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: In the village of Rammanahalli in Mysuru taluk, a strange sight greets the odd visitor – a wild weed with green thorny fruit hanging from doorways of houses. The fruit, called ‘Beli mullina kayi’ or ‘Datura’, bears a vague resemblance to the coronavirus molecular structure.    

The belief is that this poisonous weed, which grows wild, will ward off the coronavirus from entering the houses. The villagers have gone a step further, and renamed it ‘Corona Kayi’, and believe that they are protected.

The trend is now widespread. Shivanna, a resident of Rammanahalli, said that many people in the village have hung this in their doorways. “This was suggested by a priest and villagers believe that hanging this in the doorway will protect them from contracting the infection and will not allow it to enter their house.”
This superstition is silently taking shape at a time when the authorities are trying their best to fight the COVID-19 crisis in the country. 

People have turned to this superstition as the situation continues to turn grave in Mysuru, which has already reported 28 positive COVID-19 cases. The government is also taking all measures to counter superstition and misinformation.
 

