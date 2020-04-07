Across party lines, Karnataka MPs say yes to salary cut

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cutting across party lines, parliamentarians from Karnataka, both in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, have welcomed the union government’s decision to cut salaries and pensions. Due to the lack of official clarification on how the pooled funds from Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) will be utilised, the members of parliament hope that their MPLAD funds are spent on their respective constituencies.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BJP’s Pratap Simha, Shobha Karandlaje, independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh and Congress’ Rajeev Gowda expressed their support to the government in these times of unprecedented crisis.“I welcome the 30 per cent salary cut for MPs. Whether it is companies, farmers, small traders or the common man, everyone is going through a crisis. It doesn’t matter if funds are reaching via MPLAD, they just have to reach to my constituency. They will be utilised to meet the medical requirements. I need clarity on how transparent the whole process will be for us,” Sumalatha said.

Pratap Simha said that the MPLAD funds, as well as the deducted salary of the MPs, should be rerouted to their respective constituencies. “We stand to save Rs 8000 crore in MPLAD funds alone, plus the salary cut of 30 per cent. If this money is utilised to strengthen the medical sector, it will be a gamechanger. In my opinion, the money should be utilised to strengthen district hospitals,” he said, adding that the funds should be used to set up more virology labs, increase number of beds in the hospital and better infrastructure.

His colleague and MP from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency Shobha Karandlaje too welcomed the decision. “Even if development takes a back seat, saving people’s lives is our priority,” she said.

Despite many of Congress workers asking the government to reconsider its decision on suspension of MPLAD funds for next two years, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda believes the move is a necessary sacrifice. “We want to contribute. MPLAD funds are people’s money that MPs direct in a targeted manner to improve their constituencies. It helps us start development works, as we don’t have to wait around for the Centre to release funds,” he said adding that it is a sacrifice he is making for the greater good.