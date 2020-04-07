STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight in Karnataka trump COVID, discharged from hospital

Eight COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged on Monday, bringing the total number of recovered patients in Karnataka to 20.

For representational purpose. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Express News Service

They are: a 56-year-old female (Patient 13), who returned from the US to Bengaluru on March 6; a 35-year-old male (Patient 21) who arrived from Dubai via Goa in Dharwad on March 11; a 27-year-old male (Patient 24), who travelled to Germany and returned on March 14 to Bengaluru; a 22-year-old male (Patient 26) from Bhatkal who arrived from Dubai, and was taken to Wenlock hospital, Mangaluru; a 41-year-old male (Patient 29) from Bengaluru, who arrived in India on March 13 through London; a 24-year-old male (Patient 31), who had a history of travelling to the UK and Dubai, arriving in Bengaluru on March 18; and a 37-year-old female (Patient 42) from Chitradurga, who had a history of travel to Guyana, arriving in Bengaluru via Delhi on March 20, and isolated at a designated hospital in Davanagere.
The other patient is a 20-year-old male (Patient 75) from Davanagere and cousin of another patient (contact of P42).

