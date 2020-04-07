STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Red zones, fever clinics to roll out rapid testing from next week

According to sources, a series of meetings have been held among officials to design a plan to administer the test in districts that have a high number of cases.

Published: 07th April 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Meals arranged at Palace Grounds on Mahaveer Jayanti on Monday in Bengaluru | Shriram BN

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fever clinics in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Bidar are among the first hotspots where rapid antibody-based blood testing will be carried out starting April 13. According to Dr CN Manjunath, director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and nodal officer for COVID-19 lab testing, the state is procuring one lakh test R-PCR (rapid-polymerase chain reaction) kits, which are arriving on April 12.

“These tests will be for early diagnosis, wherein people showing only one or two symptoms can be tested. This will also allow us to  scale up the numbers being tested,” Dr Manjunath explains, adding that this will also help to detect the infection in just about two-and-a-half hours, against the current seven hours. These kits can be used from small clusters to the village level, which is important right now, he says.

According to sources, a series of meetings have been held among officials to design a plan to administer the test in districts that have a high number of cases.

“Other than Nanjangud, Bidar, Belagavi and Chikkaballapur clusters, we will also do door-to-door surveillance in suspected areas,” says a source from the department of health and family welfare. They may also test the migrant population, the source adds.

However, antibody tests are only for screening and not confirmatory in nature, says Dr Giridhara R Babu, professor, Epidemiology,  Public Health Foundation of India, “Antibody tests indicate whether someone has been infected recently or not, but the confirmation can be made based only on the RT-PCR method,” he says.

Dr Manjunath adds, “If we test 1,000 people and 15 test positive, we can send those samples for PCR testing to confirm. But those whose results are negative using the rapid test kit still have to be under observation, as they may test positive later.”

Quicker results
Existing testing system - Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction or RT-PCR - is said to be the best way to detect the illness, and takes 5-7 for results. Rapid antibody testing or serological antibody blood testing gets quicker results, and uses the blood sample of a suspected patient. This method provides results in 15-30 minutes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Bengaluru Mysuru Bidar Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp