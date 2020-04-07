STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shobha Karandlaje lashes out at PFI over FIR

She said that the PFI had filed many cases against her earlier, and she would face it.

Published: 07th April 2020 06:21 AM

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje (File Photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje on Monday hit back at the Popular Front of India (PFI) that has threatened to file a criminal case against her for remarks against the Tablighi Jamaat. The BJP MP had asked the central and state governments to take action against those who attended the congregation in Delhi and did not take a medical test.

“It’s found that 70 people from Belagavi attended Nizamuddin Markaz, among them eight tested positive, rest of the results are yet to come. In quarantine wards, Tablighis are misbehaving with healthcare heroes, dancing and spitting. What is the intention of the Tablighi Jamaat,” the BJP MP stated.

She said that the PFI had filed many cases against her earlier, and she would face it. “Let them first explain what is the PFI connection with Tablighi Jamaat? Are they two faces of the same coin? Why have people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat not come forward for testing and treatment even now?” she questioned.  
PFI state secretary AK Ashraf said the BJP leader’s coining of the term ‘Corona Jihad’ is a conspiracy to make a particular community stand accused.

Appeal for peace
With Muslims being targeted in the wake of numerous coronavirus cases traced to the Tablighi Jamaat conference, the Akhila Karnataka Mahammadeeyara Kannada Vedike has issued a public appeal urging citizens not to malign all members of the community.

