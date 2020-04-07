STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Startup’s device monitors your lungs remotely

The device collects respiratory data through a thin sensor sheet which is to be placed below the mattress and positioned right underneath the patient’s chest area.

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: As medical practitioners and health experts work round-the-clock to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, health care startup Dozee has offered the use of its portable device to ease the burden on doctors in Bengaluru. Dozee’s contactless health monitor, which tracks respiration, can be used by anybody, even someone with no technical expertise and can help doctors remotely check on patients’ progress.So far, the Bengaluru based start-up has distributed around 200 devices in the state capital for free to quarantined residents.

The device collects respiratory data through a thin sensor sheet which is to be placed below the mattress and positioned right underneath the patient’s chest area.Readings taken by the device are sent to an app that can be downloaded on your phone.Respiratory diffulties are among the symptoms of Covid-19.

“When patients are on the bed, their health data will be captured and shared with doctors remotely. The device tracks heartbeat, respiration, sleep, stress recovery and more with medical-grade 98.4 per cent accuracy and raises early alerts of health deterioration. With restricted movement in the current lockdown, our device is helping doctors monitor all the patients using a single screen and provide care to all the elders even with reduced staff,” said Mudit Dandwate, CEO and Co-Founder of Dozee.

The brainchild of Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani, the startup has the capacity of producing 5,000 devices per week. Dandwate said they have scaled up production to meet a demand of 1,00,000 devices per week to help the health care system. They are currently getting orders through their website.
The start-up has also tied up with the Rajasthan government to enable their hospital wards with continuous monitoring technology.

