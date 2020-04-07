Twelve more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally rises to 175

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twelve new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 175.

The 12 cases were from Bagalkot, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru BBMP limits, Mandya and Kalburgi. The state also saw five patients discharged bringing the number of those who have recovered to 25.

Here are the details of the new cases:

Four of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation from March 13-18. These include a 33-year-old from Mudhol, Bagalkote who is the first positive case connected to the Tablighi Jamaat in Bagalkote, a 29-year-old male from BBMP, Bengaluru, a 50-year-old male from BBMP, Bengaluru, and a 35-year-old male from Bengaluru rural.

Another new case is that of a 41-year-old female who was the neighbour of a 75-year-old who had died due to the coronavirus with additional comorbidities.

An 80-year-old female from Gadag with history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), has also tested positive. Another new patient is a 68-year-old male from BBMP Bengaluru with a travel history to Dubai.

Three patients from Mandya who came in contact with others who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation also tested positive. They include a 32-year-old male, a 36-year-old male and a 65-year-old male.

A 28-year-old female from Kalaburgi and a 57-year-old male from Kalaburgi with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections also tested positive.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner, Sharat, said a female of Shahabad town has tested positive. She is the primary contact of a person who had been to Delhi from Shahabad. It may be recalled that the mother-in-law of this woman already tested positive and is in the isolation ward of ESIC Hospital of Kalaburagi.