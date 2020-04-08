STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
65-year-old man from Kalaburagi is Karnataka's fifth COVID-19 victim

Meanwhile, the total count of coronavirus cases in Karnataka shot up to 181, with six new cases.

Coronavirus, Karnataka, Lockdown

For representational purpose. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 65-year-old man died in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, taking the number of COVID-19 victims in the state to five.

Officials said the man who is a resident of Santraswadi locality was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

With this, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Kalaburagi district has increased to two.

Here are the details of the new cases:

A 26-year-old female from Uttarakannada who had a history of SARI and was a contact of a Dubai returnee.

A 72-year-old female from Kalaburgi, who is the mother of a patient who had tested positive earlier.

A 35-year-old male from Mandya who was a contact of two patients who had tested positive earlier after visiting Delhi.

A 23-year-old male from Chikkaballapur with a travel history to Delhi.

A 27-year-old female from BBMP Bengaluru with a travel history to Delhi.

This apart, three patients have been discharged on Wednesday, bringing the total tally of those who have recovered to 28.

