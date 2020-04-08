65-year-old man from Kalaburagi is Karnataka's fifth COVID-19 victim

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 65-year-old man died in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, taking the number of COVID-19 victims in the state to five.

Officials said the man who is a resident of Santraswadi locality was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

With this, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Kalaburagi district has increased to two.

Meanwhile, the total count of coronavirus cases in Karnataka shot up to 181, with six new cases.

Here are the details of the new cases:

A 26-year-old female from Uttarakannada who had a history of SARI and was a contact of a Dubai returnee.

A 72-year-old female from Kalaburgi, who is the mother of a patient who had tested positive earlier.

A 35-year-old male from Mandya who was a contact of two patients who had tested positive earlier after visiting Delhi.

A 23-year-old male from Chikkaballapur with a travel history to Delhi.

A 27-year-old female from BBMP Bengaluru with a travel history to Delhi.

This apart, three patients have been discharged on Wednesday, bringing the total tally of those who have recovered to 28.