COVID-19: Restrictions in Karnataka likely to continue beyond April 14

BENGALURU: With the number of COVID-19 positive cases continuing to increase, the lockdown, aimed at preventing the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, is likely to continue beyond April 14 in the state, albeit with some relaxation.

The Union Government, in consultation with the states, will take a decision on the nationwide lockdown, but a highly placed source in the State Government ruled out the possibility of completely lifting the lockdown in Karnataka as that would fritter away the efforts made in the last few weeks, especially when the threat of community transmission looms large.

In the last few days, the number of positive cases has increased significantly, partly due to an increase in testing and also due to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that put a spanner in the Central Government’s strategy to bring the situation under control during the 21-day lockdown that started on March 24.

“There might be some changes and relaxation in the way the lockdown is enforced, but there is no question of lifting it totally as, at this stage, it will be a big disadvantage in the fight against COVID-19,” sources in the know of developments in the government said.

“It has to be done in a staggered manner as we have to make changes depending on how the situation pans out over the next few days. The Centre, in consultation with the states, will decide if easing of restrictions in a staggered manner will start from April 14 or from the month-end,” the sources said.

Expert committee report expected in two days

Restrictions on travel, mass gatherings and reopening of industries that are not part of the essential services sectors are likely to continue in most parts of the state. The government is also likely to identify and categorise COVID-19 hotspots, including regions and districts that require stringent measures to prevent the spreading of the virus, while partially lifting the restrictions in other parts.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who had maintained that lifting of the lockdown depends on how people respond in helping control the virus spread, has been holding meetings to discuss the way forward. In the last few days, the CM is said to have consulted ministers, senior officers, specialists and even economists to discuss the pros and cons of the lockdown.

A task force, consisting of prominent doctors, was also formed to suggest ways to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said discussions are being held and an appropriate decision will be taken after studying the situation and holding consultations with the Central Government and cabinet colleagues in the state.

“As of now, the state government has not taken any decision on the lockdown,” Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday.

“Positive cases have been reported from 18 districts and no cases are reported from 12 other districts. We are closely monitoring the situation,” he added.

According to the minister, Narayana Health founder Dr Devi Shetty and Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research director Dr C N Manjunath are part of the expert committee, which is expected to give its report in the next two days.