Locals cremate West Bengal man in Tumakuru, kin witness it through WhatsApp video call

Instead, they informed his kin including his wife and conducted the cremation after performing the rituals. The wish of the kin to witness the cremation was also fulfilled as it was 'telecast' live on a WhatsApp video call.

"They expressed their gratitude and we too in return thanked them for their consent with folded hands," informed Nataraj, a social activist of Garden Road here.

The deceased had settled here and lived alone for over two decades. He eked out a living by selling kerchiefs on MG Road at Krishna cinema.

"He became a Kannadiga and befriended us and that's why we performed the final rites," said Ramanna, a friend.

TUMAKURU: When 67-year-old Kanai Das from West Bengal, a kerchief vendor, died of a cardiac arrest, his acquaintances here couldn't send the body back to his hometown.