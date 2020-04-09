STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

80-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Gadag, authorities clueless on how she got infected

As the woman had no travel history or contact history with any known COVID-19 patient, the Contact Tracing Committee is trying to establish how she contracted the virus.

Published: 09th April 2020 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Shops remain closed at Kotabal in Gadag district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

GADAG: An 80-year-old woman from Gadag's Ranagawad who had tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago died of a heart attack late on Wednesday night.

Around 12.45 am, the woman complained of being unwell and doctors attended to her. But she died at 12.55, said DC MG Hiremath in a press release.

The woman was admitted to GIMS on April 4 after having respiratory problems and her throat swab and blood samples were sent for testing. On April 6, her test was confirmed to be positive.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The woman had taken part in a function held at SMK Nagar of Betageri area on March 23. A total of 44 people are said to have been at this event including seven people from Goa.

After she tested positive, the samples of the 44 people were collected and sent for testing. All results tested negative.

As the woman had no travel history or contact history with any known COVID-19 patient, the Contact Tracing Committee is trying to establish how she contracted the virus.

After her death, a high alert has been declared. The body was cremated under the supervision of Gadag DC M G Hiremath. Fear has gripped the people there and the area has a deserted look.

The district administration declared Ranganawadi Oni, Dattatreya Temple Road, Urdu School of ward number 31 as a containment area on Wednesday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Gadag Covid-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp