80-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Gadag, authorities clueless on how she got infected

GADAG: An 80-year-old woman from Gadag's Ranagawad who had tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago died of a heart attack late on Wednesday night.

Around 12.45 am, the woman complained of being unwell and doctors attended to her. But she died at 12.55, said DC MG Hiremath in a press release.

The woman was admitted to GIMS on April 4 after having respiratory problems and her throat swab and blood samples were sent for testing. On April 6, her test was confirmed to be positive.

The woman had taken part in a function held at SMK Nagar of Betageri area on March 23. A total of 44 people are said to have been at this event including seven people from Goa.

After she tested positive, the samples of the 44 people were collected and sent for testing. All results tested negative.

As the woman had no travel history or contact history with any known COVID-19 patient, the Contact Tracing Committee is trying to establish how she contracted the virus.

After her death, a high alert has been declared. The body was cremated under the supervision of Gadag DC M G Hiremath. Fear has gripped the people there and the area has a deserted look.

The district administration declared Ranganawadi Oni, Dattatreya Temple Road, Urdu School of ward number 31 as a containment area on Wednesday.