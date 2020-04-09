STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Corona has city folks trooping back to farms

The pandemic has prompted some people to rethink their urban lifestyles, go back to their roots and spend time with their families

Published: 09th April 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

As state ups its healthcare system, a large number of people wait to collect essential items in Mysuru on Tuesday | Udayshankar S

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With an increase in the number of corona-positive cases and the fear of its spread, people in metros and other urban pockets have hit the path of reverse migration, keen to be back in their villages.
A rethink of their urban lifestyle and a keen interest to get back to their hometowns and back to their roots is evident. Many netas, businessmen, bureaucrats and officers have moved out of Bengaluru, Mysuru and other cities, and are living in their farmhouses.

The farmhouse that they visited once or twice a month has now become their safe haven. Vinodh, an engineer, and his family have moved to their farmhouse near HD Kote, which he claims is “safe from any infection and crowding”. They struggled to settle down for a couple of days. But the children are now trying their hand at farming and are spending “quality” time together.

A senior bureaucrat has shifted his family along with his pets to their farm near Kanakapura-Malavalli. “I am staying alone in Bengaluru and want my family to be in isolation so that psychological pressure on me is reduced,” he said.

Farms in the foothills of BR Hills are flooded with high-end vehicles and so is the case in estates of Kodagu, as many have returned to their hometowns. Lower-middle-class families that had settled in cities looking for jobs and children’s education have returned to their villages, as they are in “no mood to take risk”.Boregowda, an employee of a private firm in Mysuru, said he has returned to his village near Maddur and will go back only if the situation returns to normal.

This has also turned out to be an occasion for family gatherings as members spread in different places have come together to stay in farms. The coronavirus has made people prefer villages to towns and cities, for urbanities have begun to feel cities are no longer safe.“If the government provides better telecommunication and internet services, it would help many work from home – even if it is farms,” said Nanjunda Murthy, an IT professional. The lockdown has made him feel it is better to work from a farm than be locked up by four walls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp