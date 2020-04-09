Karnataka cabinet backs extension of lockdown by 15 days, final decision on Friday

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday proposed to extend the statewide lockdown over COVID-19, currently in place till April 14, by another 15 days. Ministers unanimously proposed to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that the lockdown period be extended given the spike in the number of cases.

A final decision on the proposal will be taken on Friday after the Prime Minister's video conference with Chief Ministers to take stock of COVID-19 containment across the country.

"To stop the spread of COVID-19, all our ministers proposed that the lockdown should be extended for a fortnight. I will seek suggestions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter on Friday during his interaction with CMs. We will take a call on easing the lockdown post April 14 depending on his suggestion and assessing the stance of other states," said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa addressing the press after the cabinet meeting.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Apart from COVID-19, the cabinet discussed farmers' issues, distribution of food grains to the poor and drought in 49 taluks.

"There are reports of paddy and horticulture farmers losing their crops due to rains. Respective DCs and officials of the agriculture department have been asked to submit reports on such crop damages and estimates. Farmers who have lost their crop will be compensated," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.

He allayed fears among farmers of shortage of seeds and fertilisers. "There is no shortage of seeds or fertilisers in the state. Farming activity will not be impacted adversely. DCs and ministers are working 24/7 to ensure supply of seeds and fertilisers to farmers," he said.

The cabinet also decided to distribute food grains for two months to about 2.5 lakh people without ration cards. "Nobody in the state should go hungry. About 2.5 lakh people have reportedly applied for ration cards but are yet to receive it. We will inquire into it later but for now, we have decided to provide foodgrains to them as well," Yediyurappa pointed out.

Salary cut for legislators, ministers

The cabinet also promulgated an ordinance cutting 30 per cent of the salaries of all legislators and ministers for one year. "Rs 15.36 crore saved from the salary cut will be transferred to the Chief Minister's relief fund for COVID19," said JC Madhuswamy, Minister for Law and Parliamentary affairs.

The cabinet decided to release Rs 1 lakh each to 49 drought-hit taluks across the state for drinking water purposes and Rs 50 lakh for town panchayats. The cabinet also decided to extend GST payment deadline till June 30. Farmers who have been booked under land grabbing charges have also been given relaxations by the cabinet.

Yediyurappa added that by Thursday evening the list of in-charge ministers will be announced for districts that do not have them. The district in-charge ministers will be responsible for the supply of seeds and fertilisers to farmers, food grains and essential items to the poor and implementation of lockdown measures in each district.