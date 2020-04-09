STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Fruit vendor dies, 65-year-old tested COVID-19 positive as community transmission fears crop up in Kalaburagi

An attempt was made to assault an Asha activists and Anganawadi workers in Kalaburagi.

Published: 09th April 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Police registered an FIR against Bahmani Hospital on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The death of a 67-year-old male fruit vendor due to COVID-19 and the tests of a 65-year-old man returning positive for coronavirus in Kalaburagi city have given rise to a suspicion that COVID-19 might have reached the community transmission stage.

The 65-year-old patient had developed Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and he was later confirmed as coronavirus-positive.

The medical bulletin does not identify the travel history of both the patients, who are from Kalaburagi city and are merchants. The deceased was a roadside fruit vendor at Saraswathi locality, and people known to him said that he had not gone out of the city over the last few months.

The 65-year-old is a hardware merchant and he too does not have a travel history.

Sources said that as both are merchants, they might have come in contact with any of the 90 primary contacts in Kalaburagi. Some other sources said that the deceased man from Bagalkot had visited Kalaburagi a few days before his death.

Twenty primary contacts of the 65-year-old man have been traced, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B.

In a first, the Kalaburagi police registered an FIR against the private hospital, Bahmani C.T. Malty Specialty Hospital, on the complaint of the district health and family welfare officer for not alerting the authorities about COVID-like symptoms of the deceased patient.

An attempt was made to assault Asha activists and Anganwadi workers in Kalaburagi. The DC warned of strong action against miscreants.

He has also written to a dean of a private hospital saying if doctors fail to perform their duties, they would be treated as traitors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Community transmission Kalaburagi COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp