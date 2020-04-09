Stats to home delivery: Dharwad becomes first Karnataka district to launch dedicated COVID-19 website 

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a first in Karnataka, Dharwad district has come up with a dedicated website to address the issues related to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown. Thanks to the efforts of the district administration, all the information is now available at a single website which is helping the entire Hubballi-Dharwad and rural areas of the district.

The administration has recently launched https://supportdharwad.in/ website where people can access all details related to the number of COVID-19 cases result wise (positive, negative, results awaited), number of home quarantined, hospital isolation etc.

The same website is being used to get details about venders of vegetables, grocery, medicine and other essential services. People can enter the website and by simply typing their location, get the details shop and their phone numbers. They can order for home delivery too by placing a phone call.

The IT team of HD-BRTS Company has been maintaining the website which is first of its kind in the entire state. In addition to this, all helpline numbers does and don’ts at the time of coronavirus pandemic and other supportive information is also available in the website.

Even the vendors who are ready to serve people with home delivery facility can freely register with the website and their details will be displayed on the dashboard. People can download the list of vegetable, provision, medicine and other venders’ details too.

According to an officer, they have developed the website keeping the days to come in their mind. If community spread or stage 3 happens in the district, lockdown may continue. In that scenario, citizens will not be allowed to come out of their houses and getting essentials like milk, medicine, vegetable and grocery will be a big challenge. Home delivery is the practical solution for such cases and hence the website has been designed and gathering information of all vendors who are ready to deliver goods at doorstep.

In coming days other information related to Deputy Commissioner’s releases, health tips, government orders and other details will be uploaded to the website, so the people can access all information at their finger tip, he added.