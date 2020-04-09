Three minors test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Bagalkot district

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Three minors have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bagalkot district on Thursday. They had come in contact with a patient who had tested positive a couple of days ago.

A state government health bulletin on COVID-19 revealed that 10 fresh cases have been detected including the three minors -- a four-year-old boy, nine-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy.

The four-year-old is the son of a 41-year-old woman who is under isolation after testing positive. The remaining two minors are the children of her brother-in-law.

Earlier, on March 27, a 10-month-old toddler from Dakshina Kannada had tested positive for the virus.

With the three cases, the total number of cases in the district stands at eight including a septuagenarian who died.

"The three minors had been quarantined along with 23 others, when case number 165 –- a 41-year-old female -- tested positive, at a designated hospital in the district,” said the district administration.

The results of the other 20 are awaited.