Three minors test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Bagalkot district
The four-year-old is the son of a 41-year-old woman who is under isolation after testing positive. The remaining two minors are the children of her brother-in-law.
Published: 09th April 2020 01:58 PM | Last Updated: 09th April 2020 04:41 PM | A+A A-
BAGALKOT: Three minors have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bagalkot district on Thursday. They had come in contact with a patient who had tested positive a couple of days ago.
A state government health bulletin on COVID-19 revealed that 10 fresh cases have been detected including the three minors -- a four-year-old boy, nine-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy.
Earlier, on March 27, a 10-month-old toddler from Dakshina Kannada had tested positive for the virus.
With the three cases, the total number of cases in the district stands at eight including a septuagenarian who died.
"The three minors had been quarantined along with 23 others, when case number 165 –- a 41-year-old female -- tested positive, at a designated hospital in the district,” said the district administration.
The results of the other 20 are awaited.