COVID-19: Karnataka native and Labour Party leader Neeraj Patil tests positive, in self-isolation

Former mayor of the London borough of Lambeth Dr Neeraj Patil, a Labour Party politician, is said to have tested positive for COVID- 19 on Wednesday.

Published: 10th April 2020

Former Mayor of London borough of Lambeth and Labour Party leader Dr. Neeraj Patil

Former Mayor of London borough of Lambeth and Labour Party leader Dr. Neeraj Patil (Photo | Twitter)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Former mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth Dr Neeraj Patil, a Labour Party politician, is said to have tested positive for COVID- 19 on Wednesday. An accident and emergency consultant with the National Health Service (NHS), the doctor from Kalaburagi posted a message giving details of his health.

The message has since gone viral. Dr Patil’s message states that he has “very high fever, with chills and rigors. I am clinically suffering from COVID-19 chest infection. I am self-isolating myself from everyone”.

When TNIE contacted his family members, they neither confirmed nor denied the matter. But one of his friends, also a doctor here, confirmed the news but is not ready to come on record. He said that he had tried to contact Dr Neeraj Patil, who did not take his call but confirmed that he had tested positive.

“I regularly go to the gym and always ate a healthy diet...,” Dr Patil said, and that he was neither a smoker nor did he suffer from any cardiovascular, respiratory or metabolic disorders, and had “never dreamt in my wild dreams that Corona will catch me!”

He said he hopes to recover and return to work without the fear of COVID-19.

Dr Patil also feels that he must have failed to take precautions, possibly in social distancing, handwashing or not wearing proper PPE.

It may be recalled that Dr Patil had played a major role in installing the bust of Basaveshwara at Lambeth a few years ago.

