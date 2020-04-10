STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

‘Jubilant staffer didn’t contract virus from Chinese import surface’

It is possible that a mildly infected visitor from China may have visited Jubilant just before India banned travel to and fro China,” Akhtar added.

Published: 10th April 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By BALA CHAUHAN
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jubilant Life Sciences employee at Nanjangud who tested positive for the new coronavirus, was “not infected by the contaminated surface” of the medical import from China he had received on behalf of his company on March 15, according to the health department.

“We got the swabs of the cargo surface tested at the National Institute of Virology laboratory in Bengaluru and the tests have come negative. Infection through surface contamination is ruled out,” State Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Jawaid Akhtar said.

He told TNIE that there was gel and powder in the cargo. “Since the virus is not known to survive in powder, we have sent swabs of the gel to the NIV, Pune for testing, because we don’t have the protocols. The results are awaited,” he said. Replying to a question whether the employee (Patient 52) might have been infected by one of the firm’s visitors from China and whether the health authorities with help from police are looking into Jubilant’s visitors log book, Akhtar said the possibility “cannot be ruled out.” “The Mysuru district administration has examined the visitors log book of Jubilant.

It is possible that a mildly infected visitor from China may have visited Jubilant just before India banned travel to and fro China,” Akhtar added. After the patient was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, as many as 24 employees of Jubilant and their relatives had tested positive turning Nanjangud into a COVID- 19 cluster. The firm has been sealed and around 1,400 employees have been placed under quarantine. “Jubilant Life Sciences manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for many generic drugs and imports lot of raw material from China including its Hubei province, which was the epicentre of COVID-19. The Jubilant employee had received the consignment of raw material from China for the company on March 15 and fell ill two days later. On March 26, he had tested positive for COVID-19,” said another source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp