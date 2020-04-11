Fever clinics to be set up across Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fifty percent of primary health centres in each district of Karnataka will be converted into fever clinics, as a part of the National Health Mission. Much like BBMP fever clinics, these will attend to patients showing symptoms of cough, cold and fever, and will refer them to district hospitals if they are suspected of having COVID-19.

Private clinics can also come forward and register with the Department of Health and Family Welfare to function as fever clinics. They will be given protective material, N95 masks and other essential equipment.