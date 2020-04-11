STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muslim leaders use tech to reach people  

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mohammed Maqsood Imran Rasheedi, Maulana of Jama Masjid in Bengaluru said they are using technology to spread awareness.

Health workers take nasal samples from a man as part of COVID-19 tests at a healthcare centre in Chennai on Friday | Debadatta Mallick

By Ashwini M Sripad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Extending support to the state government, maulvis, leaders and elected representatives of the Muslim community appealed to their fellow community members to immediately come forward if they have attended the Nizamuddin congregation in Delhi. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mohammed Maqsood Imran Rasheedi, Maulana of Jama Masjid in Bengaluru said they are using technology to spread awareness. “If you have attended or know anyone who attended the congregation, please inform the nearest police station or hospital. If needed, arrangements are made at Haj house for people to be quarantined,’’ he said.

Other than making announcements on the masjid loudspeaker, they are sending messages on WhatsApp and Facebook. Former Minister and Congress MLA UT Khader too made a similar appeal. Karnataka Muslim Muttahida Mahaz (KMMM) convener Masood Abdul Khader said they were appealing people to make sure they get tested.

“It is not just a moral responsibility or a religious responsibility, but also a national responsibility. We are convincing people through local leaders,’’ he said. Dr Belgami Mohammed Saad, president , Jamat-e-Islami Hind Karnataka, said they were delivering messages as well during Azaan time so that people who cannot read and write can understand too. 

