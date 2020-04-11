State submits district-wise details of facilities in Govt, pvt hospitals to High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government filed an additional statement before the Karnaraka High Court, explaining the district-wise breakup of the facilities available, such as isolation beds, intensive care unit beds, ventilators and other materials, at government and private hospitals. As the counsel appearing for the petitioner sought time to give reply to this statement, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna approved it.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, in its report submitted before the court, pointed out that the District Principal Judge visited the PHCs at four places in Yadgir district, and found that PHCs were manned only by nurses and a few staff members.

The duty doctors were absent as they were undergoing training. The report also pointed out that no hand sanitisers were supplied to the PHC staff. Taking note of it, the bench said that the state government needs to take care by ensuring that masks and sanitisers are made available at PHCs and other public health facilities.