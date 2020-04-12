STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
8 new cases in Karnataka, total goes up to 215

On Saturday, eight new positive cases of  coronavirus have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total number in the state to 215.

A passenger being stamped after screening. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Saturday, eight new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total number in the state to 215. This includes six deaths and 39 discharges. Among the new cases is a 32-year-old male doctor from Bengaluru working at Shifa Hospital, Queen’s Road. This Patient 208 was the contact of Patient 196,  a 42-year-old male patient from Bengaluru with history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Meanwhile, a staff nurse in Kalaburagi has also reportedly tested positive but this has not been included in the bulletin released by the health department as they are waiting for the second confirmation to come from the laboratory in Bengaluru.

Patients 209, 210, 212, 213, 214 are residents of Mysuru, who were all in contact with Patient 88 who was working at a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud.While Patient 209 is a 46-year-old male, Patient 210, a 43-year-old male, Patient 212, a 27-year-old male, Patient 213 is a 31-year-old male and Patient 214 is a 26-year-old male patient.

Patient 211 is a 50-year-old female patient from Bidar and contact of Patient 122, 73-year-old male from Kiramani Colony in Bidar who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Patient 215 is the 10-year-old son of Patient 92, 40-year-old male, from Bengaluru. The good news is that five patients were discharged,  bringing the total discharged patient count to 39.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “Karnataka right now stands at the 11th position from the 3rd position at the beginning of the COVID-19 situation. The compound growth rate of COVID-19 in Karnataka is 6.5% against the national rate of 12.90%. The Additional Chief Secretary said,  “There are 11,036 isolation beds, 1,685 ICU and 784 ventilators available in the State. About 10,000 RNA testing kits will arrive from Pune on Tuesday which can test 1,500 samples.”

