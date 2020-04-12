STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka fails to use vet labs for COVID-19 testing

Along with this, eight vets and one lab technician who are experts in the field have been provided. In Telangana, 20 veterinary doctors have been deployed for combat ing COVID-19.

Published: 12th April 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

Representational image (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as Kerala, Telangana and Odisha are using vet labs for testing COVID-19 samples, Karnataka is not availing these prime facilities and resources which are available in veterinary colleges/universities and State Disease Diagnostic labs. In fact, Bengaluru has a Biosafety lab level 3. Further, with vets having the necessary expertise in RT PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) and hands-on experience with zoonotic diseases, experts say it’s high time the country utilised them for testing COVID-19 samples.

On April 9, the Indian Veterinary Association wrote to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) saying that facilities and trained faculty for testing coronaviruses were available in most of the veterinary universities. Dr Chirantan Kadian, president, Indian Veterinary Association, stated, “We have PCR and BSL-2 labs with trained faculty for corona testing and rapid testing for investigation of corona cases. Our veterinary virologists have vast experience of research and hands-on experience of zoonotic diseases.

We request your kind intervention of entrusting the responsibility to veterinary scientists and utilisation of facilities and resources available in vet colleges and universities and state disease diagnostic labs.” However, till date, the ICMR has not responded to this appeal as it would have helped in testing COVID-19 as also carrying out research on SARSCOV- 2 virus, says Dr H S Prayag, Secretary, Society of Wildlife Veterinarians, South Chapter. “On the request of Kerala government, four real-time PCR machines have been provided for rapid testing of COVID- 19 samples.

Along with this, eight vets and one lab technician who are experts in the field have been provided. In Telangana, 20 veterinary doctors have been deployed for combat ing COVID-19.” Presently, India lags behind other countries in testing as also in the study of SARSCOV- 2 virus although they have managed to isolate it. WHO has advised all governments to avail veterinary services for combating COVID-19.

Veterinary services are in the best position to take up testing as they have both biosafety and biosecurity labs, WHO adds. Veterinary experts say, “By this time, effective probes of the virus could have been done by taking the help of vet facilities in the country. There are more than 20 veterinary epidemiology departments along with five sophisticated high security labs for working on zoonotic diseases under ICAR. Although medics are only competent to cure diseases -- for the isolation of viruses and research -- vets should be involved.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Karnataka
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp