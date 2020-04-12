STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Four kids test corona positive, respiratory illness cases on the rise as state touches 232

Patient 216, a 32-year-male from Mysuru was a contact of patient 88, a 24-year-old male who worked in the same pharma company.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

On Sunday afternoon, Karnataka registered 17 new cases of Corona virus bringing the total number of cases to 232, including 6 deaths and 54 discharges as a whole.

The new cases are largely contacts of those who attended Tabhligi Jamat event along with contacts of those who worked in the pharma company in Nanjangud, which has created cluster transmission in Mysuru.

Bengaluru saw more cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) with a 75-year-old woman and 76-year-old male testing positive in Bengaluru. Another 2-year-old boy also tested positive with SARI from Kalaburagi, with no contact of travel history found by the Department of Health and Family Welfare as of yet.

Another case in the BBMP limits, is of a 58-year-old male who had a history of travel to Indonesia and returned on March 21.  

Vijayapura district joined the list of COVID-19 district registering 6 new cases, including 3 children.

These include a 60-year-old woman showing symptoms of SARI.  For the following 5 cases, the contact tracing is in progress by the Health department in Vijayapura. They include a 13-year-old male, 12-year-old female, 10-year-old male, 49-year-old male and 20-year-old female.

A 24-year-old woman and a 38-year old woman from Kalaburagi, who were contacts of patient 177, a 65-year-old male from Kalaburagi with SARI, also tested positive.

Three contacts of patient 150, a 41-year-old female from Belagavi who attended Tabhligi Jamat tested positive on Sunday. These include a 19-year old male, a 55-year-old male and a 25-year old male, all from Raibagh, Belagavi.

A contact of patient 128, a 20 -year male from Belgavi who attended TJ Congregation also tested positive. This is a 38-year-old male from Hirebegawadi. Belagavi.

4 patients in ICU

168 COVID-19 positive patients including 1 pregnant woman are in isolation at designated hospitals are stable and 4 are in ICU. These include a 63 year old male resident of Bengaluru with a history of travel to South America-Brazil, Argentina, a 62 year old female resident of Bengaluru, a 63 year old male resident of Kerala with a travel history to Germany and arrived in Bengaluru through Abhudhabi on March 21 and a 66-year-old male with SARI symptoms and history of travel to Manipur.

