Karnataka govt to protect zoo animals

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among animals in zoos, the state government has directed the executive directors of Mysuru Zoo and Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru, to identify a separate quarantine facility with the necessary arrangements. It also asked for a list to be made comprising volunteers and veterinarians.

Executive director, Mysuru Zoo, has been directed to help other zoos in supplying the necessary equipment and to procure the items required by other zoos. The state has filed the statement to that effect before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna of the Karnataka High Court.

In addition to the bio-security measures, which were already in place as routine standard practices at the zoos, more measures are being taken to ensure the welfare of animals in view of COVID-19, such as entire zoos being frequently sanitized, only essential staff allowed to work, strict social distancing, and keepers maintaining minimum contact with animals, among others.