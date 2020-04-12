STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt to protect zoo animals

Executive director, Mysuru Zoo, has been directed to help other zoos in supplying the necessary equipment  and to procure the items required by other zoos.

Published: 12th April 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

A tiger roams at the Bannerghatta National Park | file photo

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among animals in zoos, the state government has directed the executive directors of Mysuru Zoo and Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru, to identify a separate quarantine facility with the necessary arrangements. It also asked for a list to be made comprising volunteers and veterinarians.

Executive director, Mysuru Zoo, has been directed to help other zoos in supplying the necessary equipment  and to procure the items required by other zoos. The state has filed the statement to that effect before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna of the Karnataka High Court.

In addition to the bio-security measures, which were already in place as routine standard practices at the zoos, more measures are being taken to ensure the welfare of animals in view of COVID-19, such as entire zoos being frequently sanitized, only essential staff allowed to work, strict social distancing, and keepers maintaining minimum contact with animals, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bannerghatta Biological Park Mysuru Zoo COVID-19 Karnataka Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp