STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Visitors from Goa, Australia may have infected pharma staffer

Mysureans were relieved as a 35-year-old man (P-52), the first employee who tested positive for COVID-19 at a Nanjangud pharmaceutical company, was discharged on Friday.

Published: 12th April 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

In a bid to spread awareness on safety, workers tie face masks on to the busts of Kannada matinee icon Rajkumar, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and late actor Dr Vishnuvardhan on Pampa Mahakavi Road, Bengaluru, on Saturday I Shriram BN

By K Shiva Kumar & K Karthik 
Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysureans were relieved as a 35-year-old man (P-52), the first employee who tested positive for COVID-19 at a Nanjangud pharmaceutical company, was discharged on Friday. But coronavirus fear was back to haunt them as 10 new cases were reported from the pharma company in just 48 hours. The ‘cluster’ of Covid-19 cases with its epicentre as Jubilant Generics Ltd, the pharma company in Nanjangud, is growing and till date, 36 people related to the company, employees and primary contacts, have tested positive. But still, the district administration, health officials and police have been unable to trace the source of the infection.

On March 26, P-52 with no travel or contact history tested positive, puzzling the officials. It has been 18 days since the officials started the investigation, but they are unable to come out with a definitive report.
Though initially, the authorities pointed to the consignment imported from China as the possible source of infection, they backtracked, saying the investigation is still on and they are waiting for reports. 

A senior police officer probing the case, on condition of anonymity, revealed that they are in the final stages of the investigation and have procured the CCTV footage, records of visitor details and material movement. “We served a notice to the company to get all the details and now we have been informed that several outsiders, including those from Goa and Australia, had visited the plant for auditing work,” he said.

A betel leaf vendor waits for customers at the deserted Devaraja Market 
in Mysuru on Saturday   | udayshankar s

The visit of foreigners, who could be carriers of the virus, has added a new angle to the investigation. When asked, Mysuru Superintendent of Police CB Ryshyanth said, “We are investigating the case from all angles. It will take a couple of days to come to a conclusion.”

A health official said that tests of the cargo surface, which was initially thought to be the source of contamination, has come negative and other samples have been sent for tests. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar too said that the samples have been sent to the Institute of Virology in Pune.He said, “All primary and secondary contacts of pharma company employees are being tested. We have almost completed testing the primary contacts and started testing secondary contacts. Seven teams have been constituted for this.”As on Saturday, 3,506 people were under observation in Mysuru, of which 1,483 are under home isolation. A total of 781 samples have been tested till now, of which 734 were negative. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Mysuru
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp