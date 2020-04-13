STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Haveri man arrested in Dubai for hate comments, family members shattered 

Rakesh was sacked from his company in Dubai on April 10 after his hate comments towards the Muslim community.

Published: 13th April 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rakesh Kitturmath

By Amit S Upadhye and Gangadhar Hugar
Express News Service

HUBBALLI/HAVERI: The family members of Rakesh Kitturmath who is facing imprisonment in Dubai are shattered after hearing the news. Most of the family members and relatives in Ranebennur have gone incommunicado after the news. 

Rakesh was sacked from his company in Dubai on April 10 after his hate comments towards the Muslim community. Rakesh who had completed ITI in Haveri worked as technician in Bengaluru before getting job in Dubai 

Rakesh's family resides in Kunabevu plot in Ranebennur. He is married and has two children. His wife and children are now shifted to their relatives home after hearing the news. The other family members too have shifted to relatives houses after the news of their kin facing imprisonment reached them. 

After being sacked from his company, Rakesh has requested several leaders in India for his release through his social media accounts. One of messages from Rakesh read, "Dubai police may arrest me. Please help me. I want to spend my life with my family not in jail. I accept my mistake and realized about my mistake now I want to come back India". Its still unclear whether he has been arrested by the Dubai police. 

Rakesh was serving in an electric company in Bengaluru which had sent him to Dubai. The neighbours of Rakesh claimed that the family has distanced themselves from everyone and their phones are switched off. "We got to know about the news through some relatives. He has been booked for hate comments against Islam. There is not clarity over the issue and we hope he will be released and sent back to India," said a neighbour. 

Not The First Case 

In December 2019, Harish Bangera, a resident of Udupi was arrested by Saudi police for similar kind of offence. The family is still awaiting for some positive news. "We suspect that someone created a fake account and released in the name of Harish. The Saudi authorities have produced Harish before the court and he is currently under prison. The authorities had sought details from the local administration but due to ongoing coronavirus scare has delayed the case further," informed a family member Bangera. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haveri Rakesh Kitturmath Hate comments
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp