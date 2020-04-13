This Karnataka auto driver turns good samaritan, distributes ration and food to migrant workforce

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Autorickshaw driver C Sampath has taken it upon himself to distribute rations and food to the migrant workforce and to his fellow auto drivers who are struggling during this lockdown period.

Sampath is general secretary of Adarsha Auto Drivers Union and a civic leader with Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC).

Auto driver Sampath (in blue) makes

food packets to distribute among

the needy | Express

For the last one week, two times every day, he has been collecting rations from Yeshwanthpur APMC yard and food from the Department of Information and Public Relations’ office.

“A total of 11 volunteers from BPAC, including me, collect 5 kg rice, 1 kg dal, 1 kg sugar, oil, turmeric powder, sambar powder, tea powder and biscuit packets every day. We deliver the supplies to the homes of daily wage labourers living in SK Garden and Pulakeshinagar,” said Sampath.

Those who receive the rations are given hand sanitisers and the street is also sanitised after the distributions are over. Sampath hands out meals comprising rice bath, brinjal rice, puliyogare and veg biryani from the DIPR’s office for distribution.