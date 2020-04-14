69-year-old man is first COVID-19 victim in Vijayapura, ninth in Karnataka

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA/BAGALKOT: Vijayapura has reported its first COVID-19 death -- the ninth in the state -- as a 69-year-old man who died on Sunday night tested positive for the virus.

In the health bulletin released by the state government, a total of 11 fresh positive cases were reported across the state and the total tally stands at 258 cases on Tuesday. Among the new cases, three are from Bagalkot and one from Vijayapura.

The 69-year-old man's wife had earlier tested positive on April 12. He also had other ailments like blood pressure and high sugar.

As he was in contact with his wife, health authorities had collected his throat swab sample and sent it to a lab Kalaburagi for testing. On Tuesday, the test turned out to be positive.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil said, “We have performed his final rites on the day he succumbed as per the protocol of disaster management and taking consent of the family members. We had also allowed two members of the family during the burial. This is the seventh case in the district. The six others are active cases and have been isolated at the designated hospital.”

Meanwhile, three people tested positive in Bagalkot. All the three cases were reported in old Bagalkot town. All had come in contact with different patients who had tested positive earlier. With this, the number of cases in the district has risen to 12 including one death.