Anganwadi worker attacked for asking eight youths who returned from Bengaluru to stay indoors

DAVANGERE: An anganwadi worker who sought to create awareness about the precautions needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was attacked by a group of people at Bidarahalli tanda of Nyamathi taluk.

Shashikala Bai suggested that eight youths who returned from Bengaluru to Bidarahalli tanda stay indoors and not move on the streets as they may get quarantined for coming from an infected area.

Angered by Shashikala Bai's suggestion, the youths attacked her at her home causing grievous injuries. She was later admitted to the general hospital at Honnali after getting first aid at Savalanga CHC.

Honnali-Nyamathi MLA and political secretary to the CM M P Renukacharya who visited the injured at the hospital assured her that the government would bear all the costs of treatment. Further, he directed the Superintendent of Police to initiate criminal action against those responsible.

He also said that the government is with her and all necessary action would be initiated. Savalanga police have registered a complaint and are investigating

the incident.