Karnataka CM welcomes Centre's decision to extend lockdown 

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said his government welcomes the Prime Minister's decision to extend the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, till May 3, and will strictly implement it in the state.

He appealed to the people of the state to voluntarily cooperate with the government to contain the spread of COVID- 19.

"I welcome Prime Minister's decision to extend lockdown till May 3. Our government will strictly implement the government of India guidelines which will be issued tomorrow," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the lockdown will be enforced strictly till April 20 and the situation will be closely monitored.

"I appeal to the people of Karnataka to voluntarily cooperate with us to contain this disease," he added.

The lockdown that came into effect on March 25 was to expire on midnight of April 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3, saying it is very necessary to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly enforced in coming days to ensure that the virus does not spread to new areas.

Making it clear that there was no scarcity of medicines, essential services and goods, Yediyurappa said we will make all efforts to carry out agriculture activities without any hurdle.

Appealing to migrant labours to stay wherever they are and be safe, he said, "I once again appeal to all to follow lockdown guidelines without fail.

Stay home and be safe.

" Referring to Prime minister's statement that health care facilities and infrastructure have been improved considerably in the last two months in the country and the state as well, the CM appealed to people to follow seven measures advised by Modi.

He sought the support of people in taking care of elders in the house, especially those suffering from chronicle illness, strictly maintaining social distancing; enhancing immunity by following guidelines of Ayush Department, and helping the poor and downtrodden.

The CM also asked companies to be considerate of their employees and not to sack them.